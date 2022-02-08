KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.1

510レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+28 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Just off Krabi's mainland, Koh Lanta is known for its beaches and dive spots. And on the Klong Nin Beach lies this small, all-bungalow resort. A short walk from your accommodation gets you to the beach, an excellent spot for swimming. Other than the water sports, the island also includes a national park, and guests can visit the sea gypsy village to visit the natives of the island. On-site services include a tour desk, motorcycle rental service, and massage treatments. The proximity to the beach and activities as well as price make Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) a pretty attractive option in Koh Lanta.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

137 Moo 6 ,Ko Lanta Yai,Krabi, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
との評価
92 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンランタ
8.2
との評価
330 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
との評価
321 レビュー
から ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
との評価
1120 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピピハーバービューホテル
8.5
との評価
414 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピピホリデーリゾート
8.4
との評価
1621 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラヤヴァディーホテル
9.3
との評価
1023 レビュー
から ฿-1
ダイヤモンドケーブリゾート＆スパ
6.7
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU