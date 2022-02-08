Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Just off Krabi's mainland, Koh Lanta is known for its beaches and dive spots. And on the Klong Nin Beach lies this small, all-bungalow resort. A short walk from your accommodation gets you to the beach, an excellent spot for swimming. Other than the water sports, the island also includes a national park, and guests can visit the sea gypsy village to visit the natives of the island. On-site services include a tour desk, motorcycle rental service, and massage treatments. The proximity to the beach and activities as well as price make Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) a pretty attractive option in Koh Lanta.

