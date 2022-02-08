KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Nature House - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.6

27レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Koh Lanta, look no further than Lanta Nature House. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Lanta Nature House is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service, ticket service. Lanta Nature House is home to 12 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as clothes rack, free welcome drink, refrigerator, toiletries, coffee/tea maker. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including boats, canoe, hiking trails, watersports equipment rentals, snorkeling. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Koh Lanta, make Lanta Nature House your home away from home.

住所/地図

89 m.6 ,kohlantayai ,kohlanta ,krabi, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

