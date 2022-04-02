KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Nature Beach Resort - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
7.6

641レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
Lanta Nature Beach Resort - Image 0
Lanta Nature Beach Resort - Image 1
Lanta Nature Beach Resort - Image 2
Lanta Nature Beach Resort - Image 3
Lanta Nature Beach Resort - Image 4
Lanta Nature Beach Resort - Image 5
+46 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Lanta Nature Beach Resort is a friendly, family-run resort with a good variety of accommodation and amenities. All the deluxe and beachfront bungalows are close to the sand of Klong Nin Beach while the standard fan or air conditioned bungalows are amidst a peaceful tropical garden. All guestrooms are equipped with a private bathroom and a balcony, most include a TV and hot water, and some have a refrigerator. The beachfront restaurant serves a full menu of Thai and Western food, and there is a popular seafood BBQ on the beach most evenings. A laid back beach bar serves drinks. The resort offers a free transfer service from Saladan pier. Other services include massages, laundry, motorbike rental, and a tour desk where you can book onward travel tickets and get recommendations on the best things to see and do in and around the incredible island of Koh Lanta.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Lanta Nature Beach Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Lanta Nature Beach Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

54 Moo 6, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
との評価
92 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンランタ
8.2
との評価
330 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
との評価
321 レビュー
から ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
との評価
1120 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピピハーバービューホテル
8.5
との評価
414 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピピホリデーリゾート
8.4
との評価
1621 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラヤヴァディーホテル
9.3
との評価
1023 レビュー
から ฿-1
ダイヤモンドケーブリゾート＆スパ
6.7
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU