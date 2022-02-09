KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Island Resort (SHA EXTRA PLUS) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.8

421レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
On a quiet and secluded island, this budget hotel is the perfect base for a relaxing holiday or adventurous underwater explorations. The simple bungalows are spread throughout the hotel's gardens and face either the beach or the pool. Take a boat to Phi Phi Island or the other nearby islands for scuba diving and snorkeling. The colors will absolutely astound you. Elephant trekking or motorbike trips to the mountains make for a good afternoon trip. Lanta Island Resort (SHA EXTRA PLUS) has a good restaurant, and the pool is worth a few or more hours. At night, don’t miss the beautiful sunset on Klong Dao Beach. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Lanta Island Resort (SHA EXTRA PLUS).

住所/地図

10 Moo 3 Saladan,Koh Lanta, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

