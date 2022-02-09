KRABI TEST & GO

LANTA ARROW HOUSE - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.5

52レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
LANTA ARROW HOUSE - Image 0
LANTA ARROW HOUSE - Image 1
LANTA ARROW HOUSE - Image 2
LANTA ARROW HOUSE - Image 3
LANTA ARROW HOUSE - Image 4
LANTA ARROW HOUSE - Image 5
+16 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Lanta Arrow House is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Koh Lanta. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 4 km away, and it normally takes about 180 minutes to reach the airport. With the city's main attractions such as Palm Beach Divers Center, Dreamy Spa, Long Beach within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At Lanta Arrow House, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer, restaurant. Lanta Arrow House is home to 8 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional toilet, clothes rack, locker, mirror. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, diving, spa, massage, horse riding are designed for escape and relaxation. Lanta Arrow House is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Lanta, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
LANTA ARROW HOUSEゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す LANTA ARROW HOUSE
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

46/4 Moo 3 Phra Ae Beach ( Long Beach ), Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
との評価
321 レビュー
から ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
との評価
1120 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
との評価
92 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンランタ
8.2
との評価
330 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピピハーバービューホテル
8.5
との評価
414 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピピホリデーリゾート
8.4
との評価
1621 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラヤヴァディーホテル
9.3
との評価
1023 レビュー
から ฿-1
ダイヤモンドケーブリゾート＆スパ
6.7
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU