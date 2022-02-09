LANTA ARROW HOUSE - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Lanta Arrow House is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Koh Lanta. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 4 km away, and it normally takes about 180 minutes to reach the airport. With the city's main attractions such as Palm Beach Divers Center, Dreamy Spa, Long Beach within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At Lanta Arrow House, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer, restaurant. Lanta Arrow House is home to 8 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional toilet, clothes rack, locker, mirror. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, diving, spa, massage, horse riding are designed for escape and relaxation. Lanta Arrow House is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Lanta, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.