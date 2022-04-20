追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

When you book this hotel on AQ.in.th you enjoy the following benefits:

ホテルの返金ポリシー

Any cancellations received less than 3 days before arrival will be subjected to a cancellation fee, in the amount of 1st night charge.

Any booking amendments made within 3 days of arrival results in a cancellation fee and will not be eligible for reimbursement. Please be advised that unused nights will not be refunded and full period charges will apply, unless specifically directed by hotel manager.

We display all the hotel specific Cancellation Policies applicable to the period of a booking. When a cancellation is made, we will manually apply the appropriate policy, based on period, proximity to arrival date and hotel charge.

In the event of failure to give the required notice for cancellation and reduction in accommodation numbers, the hotel reserves the right to charge a fee equal as same as No Show Policy.

All refunds are subject to processing fees.

== Early check-out policy ==

For guest(s) check out earlier from original booking, Resort reserves the right to charge for actual total nights stay reserved without valid reasons.

== No-show policy ==

In the event of no-show, the resort reserves the right to charge a fee equal 100% for the entire value of the bookings.