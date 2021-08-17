ナイヤンビーチリゾートの精神 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 3 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
プールビューのデラックスルーム-部屋のみ 44m²
฿10,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- コーヒーメーカー
- フィットネスを許可
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- 屋外施設
- スイミングプール
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Garden Villa - Room Only 60m²
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Room Only 65m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Private Pool Villa Room Only 90m²
฿23,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
プーケットを訪れるときは、質の高い宿泊施設と素晴らしいサービスを提供するレスプリトデナイヤンビーチリゾートでくつろぐことができます。市内中心部からわずか30km、空港から4 kmの場所にあるこの4つ星ホテルは、毎年多くの旅行者を魅了しています。ユニークアートコレクション、ナイヤンビーチ、ワットモンコンワララムも簡単にアクセスできます。レスプリトデナイヤンビーチリゾートには、プーケットでの滞在を充実させるための多くの施設もあります。全室での無料Wi-Fi、24時間対応のフロントデスク、荷物預かり、公共エリアでのWi-Fi、駐車場など、一流の施設をホテルで楽しめます。 47の居心地の良い部屋の1つに足を踏み入れ、テレビLCD /プラズマスクリーン、インターネットアクセス-ワイヤレス、プライベートプール、インターネットアクセス-ワイヤレス（無料）、禁煙ルームなどの幅広い設備で、その日のストレスから逃れましょう。一部の部屋で見つかりました。ホテルには、屋外プール、マッサージ、庭園などの素晴らしいレクリエーション施設があり、思い出に残る滞在を楽しめます。訪問の目的が何であれ、レスプリトデナイヤンビーチリゾートはプーケットでの滞在に最適です。
5.0 One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Breakfast Included
ポジティブ
- Good, reliable, fast wi-fi
- Very clean
- English speaking staff
- Delicious food
- Beautiful surroundings
- Parking for rental bikes/cars
- Gym
- Massage service
- Comfortable bed
From start to finish I have loved staying here.
Nothing is too much trouble for the staff and they will go out of their way to make your stay as pleasant and comfortable as possible.
Rooms are spotlessly cleaned every day, comfortable beds, good wi-fi speeds around 80mbps+ so ideal for streaming, online work, etc.
Still got a couple of days in the sandbox but actually thinking of staying in this hotel a few days more, it really is that nice.
4.6 Deluxe Room with Pool View - Room Only
ポジティブ
ネガ
- very friendly, welcoming and caring staff
My stay is very pleasant, with very nice and helping staff make sure I have everything I need for a great holiday. Room Service, Rent a Scooter, Help with routes on the island, everything is perfect. To reach the beach you need to go on a little wooden ferry over a small mangrove river, and they have a extra staff member to bring you with the ferry there and back. The beach is beautiful, especially in the morning, when the flood is high. On low water you can walk miles on the sandy beach. Right behind the beach is a little forest, which gives you great hide from the sun. Also in dawn I can see a lot of animals coming out the forest, like birds and little bats, I can watch them from my balcony. the pool is great and very clean. The only "negative" thing is maybe the hotel needs here and then a renovation, but it didnt bother me at all. Also, if you want to shop some beverages or snacks, there is nothing around and have to go with the scooter - but only a four minutes drive! I felt home very fast, and also secure of covid, as all staff wearing masks and keep distance. For the price I paid it was the very best choice for quarantaine time at phukets sandbox. The hotel is a bit empty due the lack of tourists, but for me it is wonderful to have a chilling stay and a beach almost by myself. It almost felt like 1992 when I first came here. So if you are looking for a secure budget hotel with great staff and a nice beach, you should come here.