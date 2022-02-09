PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Koyao Island Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8

216レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A private beach surrounded by tropical rain forests and empty islands, this luxury villa hotel is the antidote to mass tourism. The 15 luxury villas range from 65sqm to 120sqm, look out to the sea, and have private outdoor garden bathrooms. Excursions to famous James Bond Island and others can be easily made with a day boat trip. You can snorkel, dive, fish, kayak, bird watch, bike, rock climb, or just sit around the infinity pool. The restaurant serves delicious fresh fish and an international menu. The spa is a beautiful place to be pampered. You can also take an afternoon nap, rent a bicycle or motorbike, and travel the island. Don’t worry about getting lost as the local villagers are friendly and will point you in the right direction. A stay at Koyao Island Resort is a an experience of an unspoiled Thailand.

住所/地図

24/2 Moo5, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

