Kosa Hotel & Shopping Mall - Khon Kaen Sandbox Hotel

Khon Kaen
8.1

3413レビューによる評価
更新日 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in the heart of Khon Kaen, Kosa Hotel & Shopping Mall (SHA Plus+) is the perfect place for relaxation, rejuvenation, and exploration with easy access to shopping centers, nightlife areas, and temples. The property is a short drive from Khon Kaen’s airport, train station, and bus terminals. Spend a morning reading by the Koi pond, a day enjoying the outdoor pool, or discover the wonders of handmade Thai silk at the OTOP center. Kosa Hotel & Shopping Mall (SHA Plus+) also offers a fitness center, sauna, snooker club, Thai traditional massage service, and complimentary parking. All guestrooms are luxuriously decorated and include air conditioning, LCD TVs, Western cable channels, a writing desk, a refrigerator, and a fully stocked mini bar. En-suite bathrooms offer complimentary toiletries, hot showers, and relaxing bathtubs. Guests can enjoy live performances and international cuisine for breakfast, lunch, or dinner at Kosa’s coffee shop. The Chinese restaurant serves authentic Chinese food, and Kosa Steak House serves Western-styled steak, lamb, pork, and seafood fresh from the grill. Kosa Hotel & Shopping Mall (SHA Plus+) also offers laundry service, front desk luggage storage, and airport shuttles.

住所/地図

250-252 Srichan Road, Muang, Khon Kaen Shopping Center, Khon Kaen, Thailand, 40000

