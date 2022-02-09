CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Khum Phaya Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.2

1493レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the Chiang Mai Business Park, Khum Phaya Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection (SHA Plus+) lays claim to the the only spa resort in the area. With a design based strongly on the rich Lanna heritage, the resort includes an intricate, 80 year old teak wood roof. Must-see attractions such as the revered Doi Suthep, Hill Tribe Villages, and the Botanical Gardens are a 30 minute drive away. The restaurant takes guests back in time with traditional northern food and daily dance performances in the evening. Alternatively, you can make use of the resort shuttle service to head downtown for a quick bite and to explore the markets. Before you head back home, do take a trip to the spa, which specializes in Thai style massages and treatments. For a true northern Thai experience from start to finish, you can't go wrong with Khum Phaya Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection (SHA Plus+).

住所/地図

137 M.5, T. Nong Pa Klang, A. Muang, San Sai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

