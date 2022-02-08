Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated in Karon, Karon View Resort Phuket is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. The city center is merely 17.4 km away and the airport can be reached within 44 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Karon View Resort Phuket, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Karon View Resort Phuket is reflected in every guestroom. non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, blackout curtains are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Karon View Resort Phuket.