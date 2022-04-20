PHUKET TEST & GO

Karon Sino House - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.8

92レビューによる評価
更新日 April 20, 2022
Karon Sino House - Image 0
Karon Sino House - Image 1
Karon Sino House - Image 2
Karon Sino House - Image 3
Karon Sino House - Image 4
Karon Sino House - Image 5
+3 写真

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Karon, Karon Sino House is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Wat Suwankeereeket, Karon Beach, Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium. At Karon Sino House, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, Wi-Fi in public areas, tours to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 25 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Karon Sino House the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

すべてのホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Karon Sino Houseゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Karon Sino House
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

448/1 Patak Rd.,(East), Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
ブルービーチグランドリゾートアンドスパ
9.2
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロータスブルーリゾート＆レストラン
7.7
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーベッドグランドホテルプーケット
8.7
との評価
155 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

オールドプーケットカロンビーチリゾート
8.2
との評価
1024 レビュー
から ฿-1
ウォラブリプーケットリゾート＆スパ
7.7
との評価
1374 レビュー
から ฿-1
カロンプリンセスホテル
7.8
との評価
507 レビュー
から ฿-1
オンホテルプーケット
7.3
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
シュガーマリーナリゾート-アート-カロンビーチ
8.4
との評価
3074 レビュー
から ฿-1
ベストウエスタンプーケットオーシャンリゾート
8.3
との評価
541 レビュー
から ฿-1
ヒルトンプーケットアルカディアリゾート＆スパ
8.2
との評価
1505 レビュー
から ฿-1
パシフィッククラブリゾート
8.6
との評価
397 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU