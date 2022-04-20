追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。
Nestled in the heart of Karon, Karon Sino House is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Wat Suwankeereeket, Karon Beach, Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium. At Karon Sino House, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, Wi-Fi in public areas, tours to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 25 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Karon Sino House the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.