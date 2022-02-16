Kantary Hotel Ban Chang - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Kantary Hotel Ban ChangTake a good wander and unveil the wonder of Rayong with a stay at Kantary Hotel Ban Chang.At Kantary Hotel Ban Chang, guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Shuttle services provided by Kantary Hotel Ban Chang makes it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Rayong. Guests can enjoy convenient available parking right at the hotel.Front desk service is provided at the hotel including luggage storage. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.All rooms at Kantary Hotel Ban Chang are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with linen service and air conditioning. Selected rooms at Kantary Hotel Ban Chang include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doA variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry.Apart from amenities and services, Kantary Hotel Ban Chang goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the steam room, located right at the hotel. Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation.Reasons to stay hereFacilities at this hotel are rated higher than 99% of other accommodations in the city.Past guests love the cleanliness here, ranking it higher than 99% of the city's accommodation.Staff and service here are considered high quality by past guests whose ratings put it above 98% of the city's options.