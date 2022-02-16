Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Conveniently located in Nakhonratchasima, Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Cape & Kantary Hotels is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat lives up to expectations. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. The hotel features 248 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary tea, sofa, towels, air conditioning. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, steamroom. Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartment Korat is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Nakhonratchasima.