Kantary Hills Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Kantary Hills Hotel provides serviced apartments in a good location for business or sightseeing and is perfect for long stays. Set in a chic part of the old city, 5 kilometers from the airport, and surrounded by good restaurants and shopping, the hotel is a fine base to explore the culture and beauty of Thailand's second largest city. Chiang Mai is loved by tourists, and the slower pace is a pleasant change from Bangkok. A few popular sites are Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep, Chiang Mai City Arts & Cultural Center, and the Elephant Nature Park. The hotel has large, fully equipped rooms with kitchenettes, a large swimming pool, and state-of-the-art business facilities.

