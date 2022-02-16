PHUKET TEST & GO

Kai Bae Beach Grand View - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
更新日 February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Trat, 16 km from Yuttanavi Memorial Monument at Ko Chang, Kai Bae Beach Grand View features accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool, free private parking, a private beach area and a terrace. This 2-star hotel offers a concierge service. The hotel has family rooms. All rooms are fitted with air conditioning, a TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a shower and a wardrobe. With a private bathroom, rooms at the hotel also feature a sea view. The nearest airport is Trat Airport, 25 km from Kai Bae Beach Grand View.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Kai Bae Beach Grand Viewゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Kai Bae Beach Grand View
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

10/14 Moh 4 ko chang, Koh Kood, Trat, Thailand, 23170

人気のフィルター

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU