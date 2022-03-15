PATTAYA TEST & GO

Jomtien Longstay Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4

143レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Pattaya, Jomtien Longstay Hotel is the perfect choice. Only 90 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Jomtien Longstay Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, closet, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include watersports equipment rentals, outdoor pool, diving, solarium, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Pattaya, make Jomtien Longstay Hotel your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Jomtien Longstay Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Jomtien Longstay Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

403/28 Moo12 Jomtien Beach Road 2 Nongpure,Banglamung ,Chouburi, Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

パートナーホテル

Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
との評価
645 レビュー
から ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
との評価
611 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Venue Residence
8.2
との評価
153 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
との評価
261 レビュー
から ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
との評価
463 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
との評価
856 レビュー
から ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
との評価
314 レビュー
から ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU