i-river chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Situated in the Chiang Mai Riverside area, i-river chiangmai is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. The city center is merely 1 km away, and the airport can be reached within 10 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, i-river chiangmai is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Guests can choose from 12 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. i-river chiangmai is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.

28 Chiang Mai-Lam Phun Road Wat ket Amphoe Muang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

