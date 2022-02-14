PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Hongte Khaolak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.8

7レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022

Located just 1312 feet from Bang Niang Beach, Hongte Khaolak Resort features an outdoor saltwater pool, a terrace and a luscious garden. Free Wi-Fi and parking are available.

Khaolak Hongte Resort is 1969 feet from Tsunami Memorial - Rue Tor 813 and 7.1 mi from Tublamu Pier. A 5-minute drive brings guests to nearby shopping areas. The resort is 39 mi from Phuket International Airport.

Rooms are fitted with a flat-screen TV, air conditioning and a safety deposit box. It also comes with a refrigerator and a patio with outdoor furniture that overlooks the pool. The private bathroom features a shower.

At Hongte Khaolak Resort, guests will find a 24-hour front desk and a restaurant. For convenience, sightseeing arrangements can be made at the tour desk.

26/60 Kuekhak ,Amphur Takuapa , Phang nga, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

