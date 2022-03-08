BANGKOK TEST & GO

Holiday Inn Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

3167レビューによる評価
更新日 March 8, 2022
Holiday Inn Bangkok - Image 0
Holiday Inn Bangkok - Image 1
Holiday Inn Bangkok - Image 2
Holiday Inn Bangkok - Image 3
Holiday Inn Bangkok - Image 4
Holiday Inn Bangkok - Image 5
+40 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located across Bangkok Central World Plaza and Gaysorn Plaza, Holiday Inn offers luxurious rooms with excellent services. Situated 500 metres away from Siam Paragon and Platinum Mall, It has a fitness centre, a pool and 3 dining options. Situated in Bangkok's shopping and entertainment district, Holiday Inn Bangkok is directly opposite Erawan Shrine and a 5-minute walk from Chit Lom and Siam BTS Stations. Suvarnabhumi Airport is 33 km away. Spacious, rooms are well-equipped with air conditioning, cable TV and a private bathroom complete with a hairdryer. They are carpeted and have warm lighting. Select rooms offer panoramic views of Bangkok. Lazy days by the pool and relaxing massages await guests at Holiday Inn Bangkok. Guests can also make use of the modern fitness centre and the sauna facilities. Ginger, the property’s all-day restaurant serves both Asian and Western dishes for guests’ convenience. The Connexion offers light snacks and refreshments. Beer Republic, the definitive must try for beer aficionados. A place to chill out in a fun and lively atmosphere, with over 70 beers, alongside delicious Thai and European Bar food. Location on ground floor level.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Holiday Inn Bangkokゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Holiday Inn Bangkok
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

971 Phloen Chit Road, Pathum Wan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

パートナーホテル

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
との評価
1762 レビュー
から ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
との評価
4289 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
との評価
307 レビュー
から ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
との評価
58 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
との評価
56 レビュー
から ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
との評価
32 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
との評価
7337 レビュー
から ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
2605 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU