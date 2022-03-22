Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Khao Lak, Hive Khaolak Beach Resort is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Hive Khaolak Beach Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's yoga room, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Hive Khaolak Beach Resort.