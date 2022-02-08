PHUKET TEST & GO

Himmapana Luxury Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.3

4レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Himmapana Luxury Villas - Image 0
Himmapana Luxury Villas - Image 1
Himmapana Luxury Villas - Image 2
Himmapana Luxury Villas - Image 3
Himmapana Luxury Villas - Image 4
Himmapana Luxury Villas - Image 5
+17 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Himmapana Luxury 3 Bedroom Villa is a beautiful and modern 3 Bedroom villa located in KamalaThe villa has mountain views, 24 hour security, and you are not far from restaurants and grocery shopping possibilities.You can enjoy the pool and the stylish surroundings of the himmapana project.The place is good for couples, families and groups.There is a free shuttle bus to the beach every day, and our reception is standing by in case you need help with booking tours or anything else.Use our innovative system on the Ipad located in the villa to order freshly prepared breakfast, Thai massage, your own personal chef or to book tours to explore Phuket and the surrounding islands. Even though Kamala Beach is within walking distance of our villas we still got a free shuttle bus going five times per day in case you feel a little tired or walking is not for you.Water, Electricity, Maid service is included in the price

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Himmapana Luxury Villasゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Himmapana Luxury Villas
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

Kamala, Phuket, Thailand

パートナーホテル

ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

カマラビーチレジデンス
8
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket
8.2
との評価
323 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンウィングカマラビーチ
8.5
との評価
562 レビュー
から ฿-1
パームズカマラ
8.5
との評価
239 レビュー
から ฿-1
カマラホテルにて
8.9
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
カマラビーチリゾート。サンプライムリゾート
8.3
との評価
955 レビュー
から ฿-1
ペラリゾートプーケット
8.5
との評価
86 レビュー
から ฿-1
バーンチョムビューカマラ
8.6
との評価
13 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU