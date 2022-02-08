PHUKET TEST & GO

Himaphan Boutique Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5

165レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 0
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 1
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 2
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 3
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 4
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 5
+30 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Phuket Airport, Himaphan Boutique Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Himaphan Boutique Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service. The ambiance of Himaphan Boutique Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, massage, garden. Himaphan Boutique Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Himaphan Boutique Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Himaphan Boutique Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

60/16 Soi Naiyang16, Moo 1, Tumbon Saku, Aumpur Talang , Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

パートナーホテル

アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

プーケットエアポートホテル
8.4
との評価
556 レビュー
から ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
との評価
393 レビュー
から ฿-1
ナイヤンパークリゾート
9.1
との評価
11 レビュー
から ฿-1
プーケットエアポートプレイス
7.8
との評価
362 レビュー
から ฿-1
スレート
8.8
との評価
1689 レビュー
から ฿-1
ペンシリハウス
8.3
との評価
604 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU