KRABI TEST & GO

Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.3

108レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+26 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Koh Lanta, Hey Beach Hostel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Hey Beach Hostel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. Hey Beach Hostel is home to 28 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, electric blanket, locker, mirror. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Hey Beach Hostel your home away from home.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

606 moo3 saladan kohlanta krabi, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
との評価
1120 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
との評価
321 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
との評価
92 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンランタ
8.2
との評価
330 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピピハーバービューホテル
8.5
との評価
414 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピピホリデーリゾート
8.4
との評価
1621 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラヤヴァディーホテル
9.3
との評価
1023 レビュー
から ฿-1
ダイヤモンドケーブリゾート＆スパ
6.7
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU