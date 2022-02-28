KRABI TEST & GO

Harrys Sunset - Klong Nin Beach - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
更新日 February 28, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Harrys Sunset - Klong Nin Beach is a beachfront property located in Ko Lanta, located along Klong Nin Beach. You can enjoy a restaurant, soothing massage treatment and free WiFi at this property.

Boasting charming views of the lush garden or glittering sea, each guestroom comes with air conditioning and a cable TV. An en suit bathroom with a hot shower and free toiletries is included in all units.

For guests’ added convenience, the accommodations provides car hiring, laundry as well as shuttle service at an additional cost.

Bungalow Sunset is 3.6 mi from Klong Khong Beach; while Bamboo Bay can be reached under 4.5 mi.

Fresh seafood and a range of delectable cuisines are served at the resort’s restaurant.

住所/地図

158 M.6, Koh Lantayai, Krabi, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

