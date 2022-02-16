Happy City Golf & Resort - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Nestled in the heart of Wiang Chai, Happy City Golf & Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Rai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Happy City Golf & Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room to help guests recharge after a long day. The property offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, sauna, golf course (on site), karaoke, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Happy City Golf & Resort.