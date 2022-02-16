PHUKET TEST & GO

Happy City Golf & Resort - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
7.6

1レビューによる評価
更新日 February 16, 2022
Happy City Golf & Resort - Image 0
Happy City Golf & Resort - Image 1
Happy City Golf & Resort - Image 2
Happy City Golf & Resort - Image 3
Happy City Golf & Resort - Image 4
Happy City Golf & Resort - Image 5
+20 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Wiang Chai, Happy City Golf & Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Rai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Happy City Golf & Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room to help guests recharge after a long day. The property offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, sauna, golf course (on site), karaoke, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Happy City Golf & Resort.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Happy City Golf & Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Happy City Golf & Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

22 moo 10 muangchoom, wiang chai, chiang rai, thailand, Wiang Chai, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57210

人気のフィルター

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU