Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3

905レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence is ideal for both short and long term visitors. Situated within a short walking distance from the renowned Sukhumvit Road, Terminal 21 shopping mall, and convenient public transportation, visitors can get around the exciting city with ease. The residence features 76 all-suite accommodations. Each unit is comfortably outfitted and readily equipped with a kitchenette and other modern amenities to make guests feel at home. Leisure facilities at the Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence include a rooftop swimming pool and a fitness center with a steam room and sauna for relaxing. A stay at Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence is a smart choice for both business and leisure travelers.

住所/地図

50/5 Sukhumvit Soi 19, Sukhumvit Road, Wattana District, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

