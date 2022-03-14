GOLDEN SEA HUA HIN (SHA Certified) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Situated in the Hua Hin City Center area, Golden Sea Pool Villa @Hua Hin is the perfect place to experience Hua Hin / Cha-am and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Golden Sea Pool Villa @Hua Hin is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, kitchen, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service can be enjoyed here. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Golden Sea Pool Villa @Hua Hin.
15/217, Soi Mooban Borfai, Hua Hin District, Hua Hin Sub-District, Prachuabkhirikhan 77110, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110