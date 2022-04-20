追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
The Garden Cliff Resort & Spa is located on the secluded Crescent Moon Beach, and is only minutes away from the excitement of downtown Pattaya. World-class dive spots and water sports, aquariums, cabaret shows, and bustling, open-air bars await the visitors. Garden Cliff Resort & Spa is a 5-star property. Each of the 222 rooms and 27 suites stress on personal comfort and space and are fitted with all modern amenities. Guests can enjoy Thai and International cuisine as well as delicious bakery treats, cocktails, and imported beer at the five restaurants and bars. Facilities at the property include a fully equipped business center, swimming pool, beach activities, and a spa.