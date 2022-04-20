PATTAYA TEST & GO

Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9

3803レビューによる評価
更新日 April 20, 2022
追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

The Garden Cliff Resort & Spa is located on the secluded Crescent Moon Beach, and is only minutes away from the excitement of downtown Pattaya. World-class dive spots and water sports, aquariums, cabaret shows, and bustling, open-air bars await the visitors. Garden Cliff Resort & Spa is a 5-star property. Each of the 222 rooms and 27 suites stress on personal comfort and space and are fitted with all modern amenities. Guests can enjoy Thai and International cuisine as well as delicious bakery treats, cocktails, and imported beer at the five restaurants and bars. Facilities at the property include a fully equipped business center, swimming pool, beach activities, and a spa.

住所/地図

222/20 Soi 16 Naklua, Pattaya-Naklua Road, Amphur Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

