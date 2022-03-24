Escape Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

SAMUI TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Mae Nam, Escape Beach Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. Only 5 km away, this 3.5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Samui hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Escape Beach Resort is home to 69 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Escape Beach Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Samui.

5/1 Moo 1 Maenam, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

