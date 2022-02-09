CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Eco Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8

531レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Eco Resort Chiang Mai - Image 0
Eco Resort Chiang Mai - Image 1
Eco Resort Chiang Mai - Image 2
Eco Resort Chiang Mai - Image 3
Eco Resort Chiang Mai - Image 4
Eco Resort Chiang Mai - Image 5
+42 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located just a mile from the popular Night Bazaar and Chiang Mai Station, Eco Resort Chiang Mai is a fantastic budget-friendly accommodation. Wat Tham Kham temple is one of many must-see attractions nearby, and day trips to visit neighboring hill tribe villages and rainforests are easily arranged through the reception staff. Set in a natural green location and peaceful environment, the hotel offers guests a chance to relax and unwind. Accommodation is available as private rooms or dorms, all of which are modernly equipped with color TV and Wi-Fi. There is also an outdoor pool and coffee shop where guests can unwind and socialize.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Eco Resort Chiang Maiゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Eco Resort Chiang Mai
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

109 Bumrungrad Road, Tombon Watkate, Muang, Nawarat, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
との評価
1184 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU