Eastpana Hotel (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2

235レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the business, sightseeing, restaurants area of Chonburi city, Eastpana Hotel, Sriracha-Bowin provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

The facilities and services provided by Eastpana Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries.

In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, dressing room, free welcome drink to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, stream&sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa. Eastpana Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chonburi, Sriracha.

住所/地図

287/162 Moo3 T.Bowin, Sriracha, Chonburi, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

