BANGKOK TEST & GO

Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

879レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Image 0
Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Image 1
Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Image 2
Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Image 3
Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Image 4
Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Image 5
+29 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Suvarnabhumi Airport area, Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. The city center is merely 30 KM away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Step into one of 194 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, complimentary tea, towels, slippers, complimentary instant coffee. The property's recreational facilities, which include badminton court, mini golf course, fitness center, sauna, golf course (on site) are designed for escape and relaxation. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkokゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

104 Moo 4, Bangna-Trad Hightway Km 14, Banghalong - Bangplee, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
との評価
316 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
との評価
187 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
との評価
211 レビュー
から ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
との評価
1250 レビュー
から ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
との評価
668 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU