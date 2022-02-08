BANGKOK TEST & GO

Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9

3230レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Image 0
Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Image 1
Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Image 2
Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Image 3
Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Image 4
Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Image 5
+30 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Eastin Hotel Makkasan, formerly known as the Eastin Hotel & Spa, is located right in the heart of Bangkok’s main commercial and tourist district. Bangkok is a shopper’s paradise and the hotel’s location caters to that with close proximity to Pratunam and Ratchaprasong. These areas include popular clothes market and other upscale shopping complexes such as Central World, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and MBK. The hotel is conveniently located next to the expressway leading to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, a 40-minute drive away from the hotel. With its prime location, deluxe accommodation, convention rooms, an international coffee shop, and cocktail lounges, this is a sanctuary for tourists and business travelers alike. It is also equally ideal for organizing meetings, conferences, or playing a round of golf with easy access to affordable greens. For a truly unique and memorable experience, Eastin Hotel Makkasan is the place to be.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Eastin Hotel Makkasanゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Eastin Hotel Makkasan
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

1091/343 New Petchburi Road, Makkasan, Rajthevee, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
との評価
57 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
との評価
7337 レビュー
から ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
との評価
1116 レビュー
から ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
との評価
4953 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
との評価
1762 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
との評価
2062 レビュー
から ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
との評価
815 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU