PHUKET TEST & GO

Duangjai Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2

82レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Duangjai Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Duangjai Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Duangjai Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Duangjai Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Duangjai Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Duangjai Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+12 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Phuket, Duangjai Residence is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Duangjai Residence, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, taxi service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, linens, locker to please the most discerning guest. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Duangjai Residence.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Duangjai Residence (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Duangjai Residence (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

59/197 Moo 7, Soi saiyuan 16, Rawai beach, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

パートナーホテル

プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ロータスブルーリゾート＆レストラン
7.7
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
との評価
50 レビュー
から ฿-1
ザヴィジットリゾートプーケット
8.5
との評価
868 レビュー
から ฿-1
ブルービーチグランドリゾートアンドスパ
9.2
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
ビューラワダプーケット
7.7
との評価
119 レビュー
から ฿-1
バビロンプールヴィラズ
8.8
との評価
136 レビュー
から ฿-1
ナイハーンビーチリゾート
9
との評価
188 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU