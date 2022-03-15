CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

De Charme Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.3

1222レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
De Charme Hotel - Image 0
De Charme Hotel - Image 1
De Charme Hotel - Image 2
De Charme Hotel - Image 3
De Charme Hotel - Image 4
De Charme Hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Chiang Mai, you'll feel right at home at De Charme Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Only 1.5 km away, this 3.5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At De Charme Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, ticket service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the De Charme Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

住所/地図

28 Sriphum ,Singrat Road ,Muang, Chiang Mai Thailand, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

