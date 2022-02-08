PHUKET TEST & GO

David Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6

973レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
David Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
David Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
David Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
David Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
David Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
David Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+30 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, sightseeing, restaurants district of Phuket, David Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 30 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. David Residence also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, car power charging station, convenience store, daily housekeeping. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the David Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
David Residence (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す David Residence (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

36/7 Moo 6 Banborsai Road,Mai Khow, Thalang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

パートナーホテル

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

プーケットエアポートプレイス
7.8
との評価
362 レビュー
から ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
との評価
393 レビュー
から ฿-1
プーケットエアポートホテル
8.4
との評価
556 レビュー
から ฿-1
ナイヤンパークリゾート
9.1
との評価
11 レビュー
から ฿-1
スレート
8.8
との評価
1689 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU