ダラホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

1096レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
楽しい雰囲気を漂わせるこのカラフルなホテルは、おそらく別の種類のホテル体験になるでしょう。市内中心部に近いため、ゴルフコース、ビーチ、レストラン、バーに簡単にアクセスできます。セントラルフェスティバルモール、ビッグC、プーケット醸造所まで徒歩で簡単に行くことができます。ダラに足を踏み入れた瞬間から、ホテルでは通常見られない色とりどりの色に迎えられます。オレンジ色の床と黄色い壁で、ホテルはどういうわけかそれを機能させます。若くて新鮮な雰囲気のDARAホテルは、友人との休暇と同じように、カップルでの休暇にも最適です。ご希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信して、DARAホテルを予約してください。

住所/地図

14/18,14/21 Moo 4, Chaofa Road, Vichit, Muang Phuket, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

