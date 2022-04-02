Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at D Hotel Pattaya, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Only 120 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. D Hotel Pattaya offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, sofa, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids). D Hotel Pattaya is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.