Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) - Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Sandbox Hotel

Nestled in the heart of Han Tra, Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) is an ideal spot from which to discover Ayutthaya. The city center is merely five kilometers away, and the airport can be reached within 70 minutes. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks such as Wat Maheyong, Chai Mongkol Temple, and Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Cape and Kantary Hotels experience await you at the Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus). For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers room service, a coffee shop, restaurant, Wi-Fi in public areas, and a business center. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include a bathtub, refrigerator, Internet access, kitchenware, and a separate shower and tub to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as a steam room, hot tub, sauna, outdoor pool, and fitness center. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) hits the spot in many ways.