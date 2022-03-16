Chomdoi House Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Chomdoi House Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, Chomdoi House Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.The superior services and facilities offered at Chomdoi House Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) will make for a memorable stay. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Chiang Mai can be assisted with car hire and shuttle services available.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including express check-in or check-out and luggage storage. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at Chomdoi House Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). In-room conveniences such as 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.The hotel is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at Chomdoi House Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests. You may be assured to know that a refrigerator and bottled water are available in rooms.You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doThroughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel.Around the propertyVenture outside Chomdoi House Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) and explore Chiang Mai during your stay. Your journey through Chiang Mai can be completed with a short shopping stop at Chiang Mai Night Bazaar located 4.3 km away. Learn about the city's art history with a day at Art in Paradise, Chiang Mai 3D Art Museum located 4.8 km away, where you can see collections by famous artists.Reasons to stay hereSpend less here on rooms than you would at 95% of other accommodations in the city.