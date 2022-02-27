HUA HIN TEST & GO

Chiva-Som International Health Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
更新日 February 27, 2022
Chiva-Som International Health Resort - Image 0
Chiva-Som International Health Resort - Image 1
Chiva-Som International Health Resort - Image 2
Chiva-Som International Health Resort - Image 3
Chiva-Som International Health Resort - Image 4
Chiva-Som International Health Resort - Image 5
+7 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Chiva-Som International Health Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Chiva-Som International Health Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

73/4 PETCHKASEM ROAD, HUA HIN, PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, 77110, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Hua Hin White Villa
8
との評価
232 レビュー
から ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
との評価
958 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU