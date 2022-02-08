Chiva Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Chiva Residence Bangkok is located in the Ratchadaphisek area of Bangkok. The hotel lies 1 Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Onyx Hospitality is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Chiva Residence Bangkok lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, elevator. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Chiva Residence Bangkok.