Chilli Hotel & Restaurant - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Koh Samet, Chilli Hotel & Restaurant is the perfect choice. With its location just from the city center and from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Wat Ko Samet, Koh Samed Buddha, Sai Kaew Beach give to this hotel a special charm. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Samet hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, family room. Step into one of 16 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Chilli Hotel & Restaurant.