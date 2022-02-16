PHUKET TEST & GO

Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8.5

840レビューによる評価
更新日 February 16, 2022
This property with eye-catching architecture is the perfect place to de-stress and unwind in the middle of lush tropical greenery. Situated close to Chiang Rai International Airport, well away from the busy streets of the main beach town, Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen is a perfect hideaway. Featuring 72 rooms and four suites, all rooms are fitted with teak and burl wood flooring, doors, and window frames overlooking the beautiful surrounding. Take advantage of the bicycle rental facility available on-site and explore the surrounding area in an eco-friendly manner. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen.

住所/地図

666 Saiklang Road, Moo 8, Wiang, Chiang Khong (Chiang Rai), Thailand, 57140

