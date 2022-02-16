Charoen Hotel - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Charoen Hotel (SHA Plus+)Get the most from an urban escape in Udon Thani when you book a room at Charoen Hotel (SHA Plus+). Located right in the city center, Charoen Hotel (SHA Plus+) saves you time and travel by letting you wake up right in the heart of the best neighborhood. Need a few things? Located conveniently 560 m from Central Plaza Udon Thani, Charoen Hotel (SHA Plus+) provides easy access to general goods and shopping.Charoen Hotel (SHA Plus+) provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site.The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the ticket service can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the hotel, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at Charoen Hotel (SHA Plus+) is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Some rooms at Charoen Hotel (SHA Plus+) are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as television, in-room video streaming and cable TV is provided for all guests. The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and bathrobes are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Charoen Hotel (SHA Plus+). Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's karaoke rooms, bar and nightclub can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Enjoy the countless activities offered at Charoen Hotel (SHA Plus+). Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the salon. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility.Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Udon Thani during your stay at the hotel. Get a photograph of yourself in front of Kom Luang Prajak Circle located 770 m away, a must-see for anyone visiting Udon Thani.Reasons to stay hereKnow you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 90% of the city's accommodation.This accommodation is highly recommended for its location, scoring higher than 81% of other options in the city.