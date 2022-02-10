BANGKOK TEST & GO

Charlie House Pinklao - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9

379レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Charlie House Pinklao - Image 0
Charlie House Pinklao - Image 1
Charlie House Pinklao - Image 2
Charlie House Pinklao - Image 3
Charlie House Pinklao - Image 4
Charlie House Pinklao - Image 5
+28 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Charlie House Pinklao is located in the Thonburi area of Bangkok. Only 4 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Charlie House Pinklao also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, luggage storage to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 26 rooms spread over 3 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Charlie House Pinklao hits the spot in many ways.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Charlie House Pinklaoゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Charlie House Pinklao
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

272 Borommarat Chachonnani Road, Bang Bamru, Bang Phlat, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
との評価
1324 レビュー
から ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
との評価
1352 レビュー
から ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
との評価
3583 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
との評価
2062 レビュー
から ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
との評価
609 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
との評価
730 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
との評価
4953 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU