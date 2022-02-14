PHUKET TEST & GO

Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9

14レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022
部屋

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort . The city center is merely 15 km away and the airport can be reached within 35 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include additional bathroom, air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace, telephone, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Chalong Princess Pool Villa Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

住所/地図

10/96 Moo 5, Soi Ta-iad, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

