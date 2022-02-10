BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chakrabongse Villas - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1

85レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Chakrabongse Villas - Image 0
Chakrabongse Villas - Image 1
Chakrabongse Villas - Image 2
Chakrabongse Villas - Image 3
Chakrabongse Villas - Image 4
Chakrabongse Villas - Image 5
+22 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2010, the Chakrabongse Villas guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Rajinee Pier, Wat Pho Temple, Temple of the Reclining Buddha (Wat Pho) give to this hotel a special charm. Chakrabongse Villas also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park, room service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 9 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, massage, garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Chakrabongse Villas is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Chakrabongse Villasゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Chakrabongse Villas
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

396 Maharaj Road, Tatien, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
との評価
1324 レビュー
から ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
との評価
3583 レビュー
から ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
との評価
1352 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
との評価
778 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
との評価
1763 レビュー
から ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
との評価
2226 レビュー
から ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
との評価
19 レビュー
から ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
との評価
609 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU