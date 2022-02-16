Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) is ideally situated in Klong Prao Beach, one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel is nestled in the heart of Laem Chai Chet. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Lam Chai Chet, Koh Chang Offroad ATV Tour, and Barali Spa. Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers laundry service/dry cleaning, a poolside bar, a restaurant, meeting facilities, and a car park. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience with a television, complimentary bottled water, shower, balcony/terrace, and refrigerator in each room. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as massage treatments, a garden, a pool, and a sauna to make your stay truly unforgettable. Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Chang, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.